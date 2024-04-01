Umahi says Tinubu’s ascent as President is ‘divine’

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, on Sunday, claimed that President Bola Tinubu’s victory at the 2023 elections was as a result of divine intervention.

Umahi made this claim during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

Tinubu came to power last May and is in his first year of a four-year tenure.

But Umahi, the immediate past governor of Ebonyi State, is optimistic about Tinubu’s re-election chances when Nigerians head to the polls in 2027 – about three years away from now.

“You must know that the coming onboard of Mr President is divine. When God starts a thing, He completes it,” he said on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

“So, I strongly believe and I am persuaded to let you know that God told me that this administration will last eight years because this administration is born of God.”

Umahi argued that the Tinubu-led administration is headed in the correct direction towards regaining the dignity of the nation.

“You can see the miracle that Mr President is doing through the inspiration of God Almighty who brought him to right all the wrongs,” the minister noted on the show.

“So, we are taking back this country and giving back this country to Nigerians and that’s what Mr President has come to do and we are just there to give him support.”

