Umahi snatches senatorial ticket from brother, after losing presidential bid

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has clinched the rescheduled All Progressives Congress’ (APC) senatorial primary election for Ebonyi South after losing the presidential ticket of the party to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Umahi‘s younger brother, Chief Austin Umahi, had emerged as the winner of the primary election held two weeks ago.

But after losing at the APC presidential primary election on Tuesday where he scored 38 votes, the Ebonyi State chapter of the party cancelled the earlier primary and rescheduled another one for Thursday where the governor nicked the ticket.

The rescheduled Ebonyi South APC Senatorial primary election was held at the Afikpo North Local Government Council, with Umahi clinching the party’s senatorial ticket after other contestants stepped down for him.

