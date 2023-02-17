Umahi suspends activities of Ebubeagu, establishes vigilante outfits in Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, on Friday suspended the activities of the South-East security outfit, Ebubeagu, in the state.

The decision followed the ruling of the Federal High Court, Abakaliki, which on Tuesday disbanded the security outfit in the state following reports of right abuses and other unacceptable conduct.

The state government had since filed a stay of execution of the judgement at the Court of Appeal, Enugu.

The governor, who confirmed the development during an enlarged security meeting in Abakaliki, also announced the establishment of the two local vigilante outfits in the state.

He said a bill currently before the State House of Assembly for the establishment of the two outfits has been passed into law.

Umahi said: “On the issue of Ebubeagu, I have directed that Ebubeagu will not function in the state until the Stay of Execution is granted and an appeal is entered, this is in obedience to the rule of law and respect for our judiciary which I have great respect for, whether the judgement is good for our people or bad, it is the judgement of the Court.

“However, it must be noted that just about a month ago, another court of equal jurisdiction had passed a judgement restraining anybody from disbanding Ebubeagu, what it means is that I have two judgements on the same subject and I could choose the one to obey if I were not a lover of the judiciary. However, I have decided to obey the later judgement that says that Ebubeagu should not function.

“So, for now, Ebubeagu should not function while we process the Stay of Execution and appeal entered at Enugu and Ebubeagu when granted will begin to function again.

“ However, let me thank the House of Assembly for passing into law another two sets of vigilante outfits for Ebonyi State whose process started in 2021 but they graciously passed it a few days ago and that is Ebonyi State Neighbourhood Watch.”

