Umahi suspends aide for misconduct

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has ordered the indefinite suspension of his Special Assistant on Technical Affairs, Collins Eze, for alleged gross misconduct.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kenneth Igwe, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abakaliki.

The statement read: “As a direct consequence of this indefinite suspension, the Governor has, in the exercise of his powers as enshrined in the State Honours Law, 2022, approved the cancellation and withdrawal of the honours recently given to Eze by the state government.

READ ALSO: Umahi fines APC N5m for disobeying orders on election campaigns

“Eze is directed to hand over all government property in his possession to the Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner before the close of work on Wednesday, 28th December 2022.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now