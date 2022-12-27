News
Umahi suspends aide for misconduct
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has ordered the indefinite suspension of his Special Assistant on Technical Affairs, Collins Eze, for alleged gross misconduct.
The Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kenneth Igwe, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abakaliki.
The statement read: “As a direct consequence of this indefinite suspension, the Governor has, in the exercise of his powers as enshrined in the State Honours Law, 2022, approved the cancellation and withdrawal of the honours recently given to Eze by the state government.
READ ALSO: Umahi fines APC N5m for disobeying orders on election campaigns
“Eze is directed to hand over all government property in his possession to the Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner before the close of work on Wednesday, 28th December 2022.”
