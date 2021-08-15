Umahi suspends another development centre coordinator in Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has approved the suspension of another Coordinator of Development Centre in the state, James Abba.

Abba was the coordinator of Ishielu Local Development Centre in the state.

His suspension came just one week after the governor ordered the suspension of the Coordinator of Ohaozara Development Centre, Obinna Ekezie.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kenneth Igwe, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abakaliki, said the suspension took immediate effect.

READ ALSO: Gov Umahi suspends Ebonyi commissioner for alleged insubordination

He added that the coordinator’s suspension was as a result of his alleged role in the crisis that claimed the lives of some people in the Ezillo area of the state.

The statement read: “The governor directed Abba to hand over all government property in his possession to the (SSG) not later than 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.”

Join the conversation

Opinions