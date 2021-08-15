Politics
Umahi suspends another development centre coordinator in Ebonyi
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has approved the suspension of another Coordinator of Development Centre in the state, James Abba.
Abba was the coordinator of Ishielu Local Development Centre in the state.
His suspension came just one week after the governor ordered the suspension of the Coordinator of Ohaozara Development Centre, Obinna Ekezie.
The Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kenneth Igwe, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abakaliki, said the suspension took immediate effect.
READ ALSO: Gov Umahi suspends Ebonyi commissioner for alleged insubordination
He added that the coordinator’s suspension was as a result of his alleged role in the crisis that claimed the lives of some people in the Ezillo area of the state.
The statement read: “The governor directed Abba to hand over all government property in his possession to the (SSG) not later than 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...