Umahi suspends commissioner, perm sec over security negligence at boundary areas

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, Sunday suspended the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Samuel Okoronkwo, over alleged boundary security compromise and negligence.

Umahi, who gave the directive in a statement he personally posted on social media and confirmed by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Uchenna Orji, said the suspension meant the forfeiture of one month salary by the commissioner.

He also ordered a one-month working suspension of the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr. Augustine Nwuzor.

The governor expressed dismay at the alleged compromise and negligence of duty by the when he inspected the state’s boundaries at Afipo North and Ivo local government area of the state on May 9.

He threatened to sack the two public officials if there were no improvements.

He said: “All development centre coordinators of Afikpo North and Ivo LGA’s are hereby suspended from office and should handover to the ‘Member One’ in their various development centres including their official vehicles.

“All political appointees from these councils are to remain on half salary until normalcy returns including all traditional rulers from both councils.

“The chairmen and leadership of town unions in Ebonyi are hereby suspended and I will dissolve all town unions this May if situations do not improve.”

