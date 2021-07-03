Politics
Umahi suspends Ebonyi Auditor-General over alleged poor performance
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has suspended indefinitely, the state’s Auditor-General, Mr. Samuel Uduma, over alleged poor performance.
The Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said Uduma’s suspension took effect from July 1.
He added that Mr. Emmanuel Arua had been appointed the state’s Acting Auditor-General.
The statement read: “A four-man committee has been set up to reposition the state Auditor-General’s office and audit all accounts and manpower of the government.
Umahi suspends five permanent secretaries in Ebonyi
“This audit covers the state and local government areas accounts from 2015 to 2019, 2019 to 2020 and the 2021 mid-term report.
“Members of the committee are – Mr. Emmanuel Arua (Chairman), Mr. Joseph Igwe, Mrs. Blessing Abia and Mrs. Chinyere Chukwu as members.
“All concerned are thereby directed to strictly comply with this directive.”
