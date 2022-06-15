Umahi suspends Ebonyi finance commissioner for alleged incompetence

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has suspended the state’s Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Okechukwu Orlando Nweze, for alleged incompetence.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Umuahia.

He said the governor directed the commissioner to hand over all government property in his possession to the permanent secretary in the ministry before the close of Wednesday.

The statement read:

“His Excellency, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Chief David Nweze Umahi, has directed indefinite suspension of Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Hon. Okechukwu Orlando Nweze with effect from June 15th, 2022, for his incompetence and inability to discharge his duty effectively.

“In the light of the above, Mr. Orlando Nweze has directed to handover all government property in his possession to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development before the close of work on Wednesday 15th June 2022.”

