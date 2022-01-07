News
Umahi suspends Ebonyi lands commissioner
The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, on Friday suspended the state’s Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Chief Emmanuel Uguru, for alleged dereliction of duty.
The Secretary to the State Government, Ugbala Kenneth Igwe, who disclosed this in a statement in Abakaliki, the governor also suspended his Senior Special Assistant on Education, Dr. Obianuju Alo, for the same reason.
He added that the duo had been directed to proceed on a one-month working suspension with immediate effect.
READ ALSO: Umahi suspends Ebonyi Auditor-General over alleged poor performance
The statement read: “Following the directive of His Excellency, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Nweze Umahi, FNSE, FNATE, the Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Chief Emmanuel Uguru, and SSA to Governor on Education, Dr. Obianuju Alo are hereby directed to proceed on one-month working suspension, with immediate effect.
“The working suspension is as a result of negligence and dereliction of duty.
“All concerned are requested to take note and ensure strict compliance to this directive.”
