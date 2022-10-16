Umahi suspends Ebonyi monarch over killings in domain

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has ordered the suspension of the traditional ruler of Isinkwo community in Onicha local government area of the state, Josephat Ikengwu, over the ongoing killings in his domain.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abakaliki, said the monarch’s suspension took immediate effect.

READ ALSO: Umahi vows to dethrone 2 Ebonyi monarchs if they fail to provide hints on missing naval officer

He noted that Ikengwu had failed in his responsibility of stopping the killings in the community.

The statement read: “Consequently, he is to return all government property in his possession, including his official vehicle, to the SSG on or before the close of work on Monday, October 17, 2022.”

