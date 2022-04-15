Umahi suspends Ebonyi permanent secretary for alleged extortion

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has suspended the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Head of Service, Mr. Martin Uguru, indefinitely for alleged extortion of civil servants.

The Principal Secretary to the governor, Chief Emmanuel Obasi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday, said the permanent secretary’s suspension took effect from April 1.

He said Umahi condemned the collection of kickbacks from recently promoted civil servants.

The statement read: “The money demanded by civil servants in charge of the process, was for the typing and collection of the document containing details of the promotion, they claimed.

“The governor directed the Secretary to the State Government to issue the letter of indefinite suspension to the permanent secretary for his complicity in the scam.

“All heads of administration and persons involved in this exploitation are to forfeit one month’s salary each.

“The concerned heads of administration are hereby directed to fully refund all monies collected from the newly-promoted civil servants.

“The refund should be paid directly to their bank accounts and such officials should submit the bank tellers to the Principal Secretary to the governor within 48 hours.

“Failure to comply with this directive attracts dismissal from the state civil service.”

