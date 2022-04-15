News
Umahi suspends Ebonyi permanent secretary for alleged extortion
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has suspended the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Head of Service, Mr. Martin Uguru, indefinitely for alleged extortion of civil servants.
The Principal Secretary to the governor, Chief Emmanuel Obasi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday, said the permanent secretary’s suspension took effect from April 1.
He said Umahi condemned the collection of kickbacks from recently promoted civil servants.
The statement read: “The money demanded by civil servants in charge of the process, was for the typing and collection of the document containing details of the promotion, they claimed.
“The governor directed the Secretary to the State Government to issue the letter of indefinite suspension to the permanent secretary for his complicity in the scam.
“All heads of administration and persons involved in this exploitation are to forfeit one month’s salary each.
Read also: ‘Despite challenges, I will conclude my tenure in 2023,’ Umahi reacts to Appeal Court’s ruling
“The concerned heads of administration are hereby directed to fully refund all monies collected from the newly-promoted civil servants.
“The refund should be paid directly to their bank accounts and such officials should submit the bank tellers to the Principal Secretary to the governor within 48 hours.
“Failure to comply with this directive attracts dismissal from the state civil service.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...