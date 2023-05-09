Umahi swears in four new commissioners 20 days before expiration of tenure

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, on Tuesday, inaugurated four new commissioners just 20 days before the end of his tenure in the state.

The quartet replaced four commissioners who resigned from the state executive council to pursue their 2023 elections ambitions in May last year.

The new commissioners are – Chief Enekwachi Akpa (Governor’s Office and Local Government Projects), Dr. Obianuja Gertrude Alo (Aviation and Technology), Barr. Emeka Nwode (Governor’s Office and Legal Services) and Mr. Uchenna Nwakpuma (Governor’s Office, Stadium).

In his address during the event held at the Executive Chambers of the New Government House in Abakaliki, the governor urged the new appointees to discharge their duties diligently in the remaining days in the life of the administration.

Umahi will complete his eight-year rule in Ebonyi State on May 29.

