Politics
Umahi swears in four new commissioners 20 days before expiration of tenure
The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, on Tuesday, inaugurated four new commissioners just 20 days before the end of his tenure in the state.
The quartet replaced four commissioners who resigned from the state executive council to pursue their 2023 elections ambitions in May last year.
The new commissioners are – Chief Enekwachi Akpa (Governor’s Office and Local Government Projects), Dr. Obianuja Gertrude Alo (Aviation and Technology), Barr. Emeka Nwode (Governor’s Office and Legal Services) and Mr. Uchenna Nwakpuma (Governor’s Office, Stadium).
READ ALSO: Umahi approves N10,000 exit package for local council workers in Ebonyi
In his address during the event held at the Executive Chambers of the New Government House in Abakaliki, the governor urged the new appointees to discharge their duties diligently in the remaining days in the life of the administration.
Umahi will complete his eight-year rule in Ebonyi State on May 29.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...