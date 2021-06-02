 Umahi tags Benue govt as irresponsible over comments on killings | Ripples Nigeria
Umahi tags Benue govt as irresponsible over comments on killings

3 hours ago

david umahi

The Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi has described as irresponsible, comments credited to the Benue State government over recent killings in the midde-belt state.

He also tasked the Benue State Government to establish its own security outfit, considering the spate of killings and insecurity in that state, instead of blaming the President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Umahi stated this on Tuesday at the Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital 2, Abakaliki, when he visited victims of the Sunday killings which happened in the state, saying the perpetrators showed nothing, but an act of wickedness.

Ripples Nigeria reported that suspected herdsmen, had around 3 a.m on Sunday morning, attacked and killed no fewer than 30 Ebonyi indigenes in the state, while the affected communities share boundary with Ado Local Government area in Benue State.

Read also: Majority of youths killing our people don’t even know what they’re fighting for —Umahi

In his remarks, Umahi said the Benue government exhibited the height of irresponsibility, as it went on air on Tuesday to announce that it didn’t know whether victims of the attacks were from Ebonyi or Benue States.

He said, “What I saw this afternoon is nothing but an act of wickedness and Satanism. I do not know for any reason why people should be raping two-year-old children, inflicting machete cuts on one-year-old little children, killing their mothers, killing their fathers. Is it for what reason?

“It is important that the people of Benue State form their own Ebube Agu to protect their own people instead of blaming Mr. President. Mr. President cannot be everywhere.”

By Victor Uzoho…

