UMAHI TO OSINBAJO: South East has its own Amotekun, will soon unveil it

The South East Governors Forum has revealed to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo that the region has its own version of Amotekun.

The chairman of the group and governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, made this known to the Vice President, who visited his state on Thursday.

He said the region’s own Amotekun would soon be unveiled.

Amotekun is the name South West governors christened a local security outfit they recently set up to assist in the security of the region against killer herdsmen and other criminals.

Umahi, who spoke in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, at the commencement of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Clinics for viable enterprises in the state by the Vice-President said:

“We have been challenged so much in the South-East because of security problems. I want to assure you that we are doing everything possible together with you and Mr President to secure our people. We will not break the constitution to satisfy our people.

“We have our own Amotekun with us and we will soon unveil it within the limit of the constitution of the Federal Republic.”

