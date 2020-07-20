Umahi to sack 1,000 aides for non-performance August 1

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, said on Monday he would sack over 1,000 aides due to non-performance on August 1.

Umahi stated this in Abakaliki during a virtual swearing-in of some special assistants and caretaker chairmen of local government areas, among others.

He said governance of the state was no longer “business as usual.”

The governor listed the affected categories of aides to include: Technical Assistants (TAs) Senior Technical Assistants (STAs) and Executive Assistants (EAs).

Umahi said: “We have over 1,000 of you, over 350 LGA’s liaison officers and several Development Centres management committee members, yet myself and my deputy threw ourselves ‘in the ring’ on the COVID-19 issue.

”I don’t know where else you will get a position, but just sleep and wait for bank alert.”

He stated that the affected aides who wished to re-apply for the positions must be endorsed by a state government ministry or department.

The governor added:

“We will hold such ministry or department responsible on you and you must have and show us your form, if you wish to re-apply.

READ ALSO: Umahi suspends Auditors-General for dereliction of duty

“People who were never in these categories of aides should not apply because I will not expand such offices, but if we don’t fill all the positions, we will then call for nominations.”

Umahi, who used the occasion to sign the revised state’s 2020 budget, thanked God for the conclusion of its process and described it as stringent, citizens- based and highly Information Communication Technology (ICT) compliant.

”The budget, which was reduced from N178 billion to N132 billion, was occasioned by the realities of the times as some sectors such as health and education were reviewed upwards.

“I am categorically declaring that schools in the state will not re-open presently and we have commenced the process of using the communities to clear the primary and secondary schools’ surroundings.

“We shall send medical teams to inspect and do sample testing of teachers, while directing that the syllabus of primary and secondary schools be reviewed,” he concluded.

