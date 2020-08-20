Umahi will raise 60,000 millionaires in three years, commissioner says

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has promised to make no less than 60,000 citizens of the state millionaires before leaving office in 2023.

The governor has less than three years to stay in office as his tenure is expected to end on May 29, 2023.

Umahi, who spoke through the state Commissioner for Human Capital Development and Monitoring, Mrs Ann Aligwe, at an event to mark the World Humanitarian Day in Abakaliki, the state capital, said he would achieve the goal through his government’s empowerment programme.

The commissioner said that the beneficiaries of the life transforming programme would be selected from the 13 local government areas of the state.

She said, “Our Governor Engr. David Umahi targets to make 60,000 Ebonyians millionaires through our state empowerment Program.

“We will be rasing importers and exporters by February next year. In the importers and exporters program, three persons per local government will be selected and sent to China, Turkey and Dubai to import materials to Ebonyi State because of the international airport and market.

“Last week the governor approved N130 million to 130 Ebonyians under SA SMEs office.

“The governor also approved another N130 million for the Commissioner for Commence and Industry to disburse.

“Also another N130 million was approved by the governor for the office of Business Development which the commissioner will also disburse.

“Also the Commissioner for Market development will also disburse N200 million for the market women. All this money has been given to them for disbursement.”

Speaking further, the commissioner said, “Under my ministry, the governor approved N450 million to be given to the three industrial clusters in the three senatorial zones N150 million each.

“Because of our governor’s hospitality and friendliness, Ebonyi State is the only state representing the whole South East, South-South and South West in the project the United Nations Women wants to execute.”

According to her, the Deputy Country Rep of United Nations Women recently led a team to the state to empower “our women with rice milling machines, dis-stoning machines, parboiling machines, stretch, generator set, and cash.”

Noting that the women from the UN were taken round the state local government areas, Mrs Aligwe said that after tour of the areas that these area were chosen to site the UN projects: Ohaozara, for the South: Onueke for the Central and Ebonyi local government for the North zone.

She said the state would also be provided with high yielding quality rice seedlings.

