Umahi’s aide on internal security resigns

The Special Assistant on Internal Security and Public Utilities (Urban) to the Ebonyi State Governor, Egwu Chidiebere, on Thursday resigned his appointment with the state government.

Chidiebere’s resignation came just 48 hours after Governor Dave Umahi dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He is the second key member of the state government to leave their positions in the last few days.

The state’s Commissioner for Inter-Governmental Affairs, Lazarus Ogbee, had last weekend resigned his appointment with the state government.

Chidiebere said in the letter addressed to the governor that the decision takes immediate effect.

The letter read: “Consequently, I hereby respectfully resign my appointment as the SA on Internal Security and Public Utilities (Urban) with effect from today, 19th November, 2020.

“My resignation should not be misconstrued as an affront to your person, thus, but in tandem with my principle never to betray my master and anyone else.”

