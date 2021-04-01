Umahi’s aide resigns over governor’s alleged interest in younger sister | Ripples Nigeria

The Special Assistant on School Monitoring to Ebonyi State Governor, Ogbonnia Oko Enyim, has resigned from his appointment.

In a letter dated March 30, 2021, and addressed to Governor Dave Umahi, the aide accused the Governor of showing undue interest in his younger sister simply named as Oby.

The letter read: “Your Excellency, Sir, your current disposition towards me has made me realise that I have no place any longer in your government.

“Your Excellency, Sir, your preference to my younger sister for reasons best known to you has compelled me to take this decision.

READ ALSO: Gov Umahi dissolves Ebonyi education board, orders secretaries to proceed on leave

“Your Excellency, against every known tradition and good governance, your decision to interfere and deny me my right as the first son to organise a befitting burial for my father in line with my already concluded arrangements, after spending fortunes is not acceptable to me.

“I hereby resign my appointment as SA under your administration with immediate effect. Kindly accept the assurances of my warmest regards. Thank you for everything.”

Join the conversation

Opinions