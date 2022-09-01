Umar Sadiq departs Almeria, signs six-year contract with Real Sociedad

Super Eagles forward, Umar Sadiq has signed a six-year contract with LaLiga club, Real Sociedad.

The Spanish giants announced the signing on their official website on Thursday.

Sadiq, who linked up with Sociedad from UD Almeria, will wear jersey number 25 at his new club.

“Sociedad has reached an agreement with UD Almería for the transfer of Sadiq Umar. La Real, in turn, has reached an agreement with the player until the end of the 27-28 season. He will wear number 25,” reads a statement.

Read Also: Simy Nwankwo joins Benevento on season-long loan

“The player arrived in Donostia this morning, underwent a medical examination at the Gipuzkoa Polyclinic and, in the afternoon, signed his new contract.”

Sociedad brought Sadiq to the club for €20m plus €6m add-ons.

Following the move to Sociedad, Almeria sent out a good luck message to Sadiq wishing him all the best at his new club.

“Sadiq, we can’t thank you enough.

We wish you luck in this new phase,” Almeria wrote on Twitter.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Sadiq joined Almería in October 2020 on a five-year contract and helped them gain promotion to Spanish top flight last season.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now