Umar takes over as EFCC acting chairman

The Head of Operations of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mohammed Umar, has taken over as the acting chairman of the commission following the suspension of Ibrahim Magu by President Muhammadu Buhari for alleged malfeasance.

Magu, who was grilled by a presidential panel led by Justice Ayo Salami, has reportedly been detained in Abuja.

Umar, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, is the most senior operative at the EFCC after Magu.

Sources at the commission told journalists that the head of operations took over as the acting chairman of the anti-graft agency on Wednesday morning.

