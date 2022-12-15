UN agency says 4.4m Nigerians affected by floods since July

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Human Affairs (OCHOA), has disclosed that more than 4.4 million Nigerians have been affected by floods since July this year.

In a recent report of the OCHA Flash Update released on Thursday, the agency noted that not less than 2.4 million people were displaced in the country due to flooding, with more than half of the displaced persons residents of Bayelsa State.

“Floods have affected more than 4.4 million people across Nigeria since July, with over 2.4 million people displaced. More than half of these are in Bayelsa State,” the update stated.

Also giving a breakdown on destruction of farmlands across the country, the update said:

“Some 676,000 hectares of farmland have been destroyed. The damage to the current harvest and limited access to income risks elevating emergency food insecurity in the coming months.

“Priority humanitarian needs remain shelter, access to clean water and sanitation, food, health care, and interventions to prevent or address disease outbreaks such as cholera.

“As floodwaters recede people move back to their homes, partners are moving from an emergency response towards a recovery response.

“Many of the humanitarian needs remain the same, including shelter needs, interventions to prevent or address disease outbreaks such as cholera, providing access to food, clean water and sanitation, health care and other essentials.

“Government and humanitarian partners are also coordinating support for the restoration of basic services, including primary health care and water facilities, schools, and other critical infrastructure.

“Agricultural support, including replacing seeds and tools and other productive assets, is urgently needed to respond to crop losses during the harvest season and to help farmers resume their livelihoods,” the update reads.

