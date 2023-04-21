UN Chief, Guterres, calls for ceasefire in Sudan to mark Eid-el-Fitri

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for a ceasefire of at least three days in Sudan to mark Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

Guterres, who spoke to reporters on Thursday, said it was important to embrace truce as the celebration marked an important end of the holy month.

“We are living a very important moment in the Muslim calendar. I think this is the right moment for a ceasefire to hold. We have been in contact with the parties, we believe it is possible”, Guterres noted.

Read also:UN chief, Guterres, urges world leaders to step up efforts on COVID-19

No fewer than 300 people have been killed since the fighting between forces loyal to Sudan’s army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, broke out on Saturday.

According to the UN Chief, the Eid ceasefire “must be the first step in providing respite from the fighting and paving the way for a permanent ceasefire.

“This ceasefire is absolutely crucial at the present moment. The pause would allow civilians trapped in conflict zones to escape and to seek medical treatment, food and other essential supplies.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now