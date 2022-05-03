UN chief, Gutteres, visits IDP camp, rehabilitation centre in Borno

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, on Tuesday visited a rehabilitation centre for victims of Boko Haram and an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Guterres arrived in Nigeria on a two-day visit to the country earlier on Tuesday.

The UN chief, who was accompanied on the visit by Governor Babagana Zulum, sympathised with the government and people of Borno over the Boko Haram insurgency in the state.

Governor Zulum later hosted the UN Secretary General in his office and briefed him on the situation in the state.

He also thanked the UN for its support to the state and called for more assistance from the global body.

Zulum noted that many of the internally displaced people had stayed in the camps for several years and are eager to return to their ancestral homes.

