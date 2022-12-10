UN chief urges Nigerian govt to investigate reports of forced abortions by military

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, on Saturday urged the Nigerian authorities to investigate reports of forced abortions by the military.

A report emerged on Wednesday that the Nigerian Army has been operating a secret and illegal abortion programme in the country’s North-East since 2013.

The report added that at least 10,000 pregnancies among women and girls, many of whom had been kidnapped and raped by Boko Haram, had been allegedly terminated by the military.

However, the military dismissed the report as an attempt to paint the country in a bad light.

But Guterres in a statement issued by his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, urged the Federal Government to investigate the claim.

The statement read: “The Secretary-General takes note with concern of the allegations of systemic and coerced abortions reportedly perpetrated by the Nigerian Army against women and girls who had already been victimized by Boko Haram.

“We call on the Nigerian authorities to fully investigate these allegations and make sure there’s accountability.

“Our embassy in Abuja is seeking further information, including from the government of Nigeria and stakeholders working in this space.

“We have encouraged the government of Nigeria to take the allegations seriously and to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation, and we will continue to do so.”

