UN condemns killing of aid worker by Nigerian soldier

The United Nations has condemned the killing of an aid worker by a Nigerian soldier on Thursday in Damboa, Borno.

Matthias Schmale, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Nigeria, also called for adequate protection for aid workers in the North-East.

In a statement on Thursday, the theatre commander of Operation Hadin Kai, Christopher Musa, announced that a soldier had killed an aid worker.

He said the soldier also murdered another soldier and injured the co-pilot of one of the UN helicopters before troops killed him.

“The killing of a staff member of the humanitarian non-governmental organization, Médecins du Monde in Damboa, Borno, is deeply disturbing and sad.

“On behalf of the UN, I convey my heartfelt condolences to the aid worker’s family and to her colleagues,” said the UN official.

“I also wish a speedy recovery to a pilot working with the UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) who was injured in the deplorable attack by an apparently rogue soldier,” Mr Schmale said.

He also noted that all humanitarian staff working in the North-East “must be protected.”

