UN decries growing insecurity in Nigeria’s North-West

The United Nations has expressed concern over the insecurity in the North-West part of the country.

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria, Matthias Schmale, who addressed journalists in Maiduguri, Borno State, urged the Federal Government to address the growing number of out-of-school children in the region.

The UN official noted that many children in the region are suffering from malnutrition.

“Indeed, the North-West is of major concern to us due to insecurity,” Schmale said.

READ ALSO: Buhari dismisses talks of rising insecurity in Nigeria

He assured that the UN would provide support to state governments in the region on insecurity, nutrition and education for children.

Hundreds of people had been killed and about two million others had been displaced by bandits in the last three years in the North-West.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now