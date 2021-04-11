UN decries ‘incessant’ Borno attacks | Ripples Nigeria

The United Nations has condemned the recent attack on its facilities in Damasak, Borno State.

In a statement issued on Sunday by its Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, UN lamented that humanitarian operations in town would be reduced due to the violent and unacceptable attack.

According to the body, the incident will affect its support to 8,800 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North-East.

The statement read: “Last night and through the morning, a violent attack in Damasak town in Borno State was reported with three international aid partners’ facilities directly targeted, set ablaze, and sustained damage. I continue to be concerned about the safety and security of civilians and humanitarian workers.

“I strongly condemn the attack, as humanitarian aid operations and facilities are the lifeline for people affected by violence and conflict in north-east Nigeria who are dependent on assistance to survive.

“Humanitarian operations in Damasak will be reduced due to the violent attack, which will affect the support to 8,800 internally displaced people and 76,000 people in the host community receiving humanitarian assistance and protection there.

“Civilians and aid workers, their facilities and assets should never be a target. They must always be protected and respected. I call on armed parties to observe and commit to international humanitarian law and human rights law, and ensure the protection of civilians, humanitarian property, and personnel.”

