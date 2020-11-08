UN deputy secretary-general to visit Nigeria, Ghana, two others

The United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, will begin a four-day working visit to Nigeria and three other West African countries later on Sunday.

A statement issued by the UN office in Nigeria said the deputy secretary-general would also lead a delegation of senior officials of the global body to the Niger Republic, Sierra Leone, and Ghana to discuss with the governments and other stakeholders on rebuilding strategies after the devastations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Expected to be in the delegation are the Head of the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel, Mr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, Special Representative of the Secretary-General to the African Union and Head of the UN Office to the African Union, Ms. Hannah Tetteh.

Others are – Special Adviser to the Secretary-General on Africa, Ms. Cristina Duarte and the Assistant Administrator, Director, Regional Bureau for Africa, United Nations Development Programme, Ms. Ahunna Eziakonwa.

Mohammed, who is Nigeria’s former Minister of Environment, will meet with President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo while in the country.

READ ALSO: UNICEF, WHO call for emergency action on measles and polio outbreak

She will also join Osinbajo to launch the “Nigeria UN Plus Offer For Socio-Economic Recovery – 2020 -2022.”

The offer is for immediate and medium-term support to the government and people of Nigeria in response to the socio-economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement read: “She (Mohammed) will also join the Minister of Women Affairs to launch the Generation Equality campaign in Nigeria to raise awareness about the agenda of the Beijing Platform for Action and foster inter-generational exchange and dialogue to empower a new generation of women’s rights activists.”

Join the conversation

Opinions