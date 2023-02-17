UN launches $1bn aid appeal for victims of Turkey earthquakes

The United Nations has launched an appeal for $1 billion from member states to help relief efforts in Turkey following last week’s devastating earthquakes that has claimed over 41,000 lives as death tolls continue to soar.

The UN on Thursday, in an appeal made by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said it is seeking to help provide food, water and shelter for millions of people affected by earthquakes.

Guterres said that the funds would provide humanitarian aid for three months to 5.2 million people.

“The money would allow aid organizations to rapidly scale up vital support, including in the areas of food security, protection, education, water and shelter,” Guterres said.

“The needs are enormous, people are suffering and there’s no time to lose.

“I urge the international community to step up and fully fund this critical effort in response to one of the biggest natural disasters of our times,” he added.

Earlier this week, the UN had also appealed for $400 million to help Syrian survivors across the border.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, also said the appeal for Turkey is 2.5 times more than the one for Syria to assist the same number of people.

Part of the reason, Dujarric said, is that “there is already a well-established humanitarian community which has been working in Syria,” and before the quake there was a $4.8-billion humanitarian appeal for Syria for 2023.

“So there’s already a humanitarian pot of money that exists for Syria, which did not exist for Turkey,” he said.

