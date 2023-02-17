International
UN launches $1bn aid appeal for victims of Turkey earthquakes
The United Nations has launched an appeal for $1 billion from member states to help relief efforts in Turkey following last week’s devastating earthquakes that has claimed over 41,000 lives as death tolls continue to soar.
The UN on Thursday, in an appeal made by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said it is seeking to help provide food, water and shelter for millions of people affected by earthquakes.
Guterres said that the funds would provide humanitarian aid for three months to 5.2 million people.
“The money would allow aid organizations to rapidly scale up vital support, including in the areas of food security, protection, education, water and shelter,” Guterres said.
“The needs are enormous, people are suffering and there’s no time to lose.
READ ALSO:Rescue hopes fade as death toll in Turkey, Syria earthquake hits 12,873
“I urge the international community to step up and fully fund this critical effort in response to one of the biggest natural disasters of our times,” he added.
Earlier this week, the UN had also appealed for $400 million to help Syrian survivors across the border.
UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, also said the appeal for Turkey is 2.5 times more than the one for Syria to assist the same number of people.
Part of the reason, Dujarric said, is that “there is already a well-established humanitarian community which has been working in Syria,” and before the quake there was a $4.8-billion humanitarian appeal for Syria for 2023.
“So there’s already a humanitarian pot of money that exists for Syria, which did not exist for Turkey,” he said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...