UN probes viral video of couple having S3X in its official car

The United Nations (UN) has commenced investigation into a viral video showing a couple having sex in one of its official cars.

The spokesman of the Secretary-General, Mr Stephane Dujarric, stated this when he spoke with UN correspondents in New York on Friday.

He said that the UN was “shocked and deeply disturbed” by the footage of the incident which happened in Israel.

According to Dujarric, the video featured a 4×4 vehicle containing personnel “likely assigned to the UN Truce Supervision Organisation (UNTSO)”.

In the viral video, a woman in a red dress, was seen straddling a man in the back seat of the white SUV bearing the “UN” inscription.

The video also showed in the moving vehicle, a driver and a bald-head man sitting on the passenger side in front.

Reports claimed that the footage was recorded on HaYarkon Street, a major thoroughfare in Tel Aviv, the Israeli capital, but the UN said its authenticity had not been confirmed.

“We are shocked and deeply disturbed by what is seen on the video.

“The behaviour seen in it is abhorrent and goes against everything that we stand for and have been working to achieve in terms of fighting misconduct by UN staff.

“We became aware of the video a little bit more than two days ago and our colleagues in the Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) were immediately activated.

“Their investigation I know is moving very quickly. We know the location of the incident and the identification of individuals in the video, who are likely assigned to the UNTSO, is close to being completed.

“As part of the UN’s commitment to transparency, the UN will provide updates on the conclusion of the investigation and any further action,” Dujarric said.

In 2019, the UN received and probed 175 allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse levelled against its staff.

The organisation had since confirmed 16 of the allegations to be true, 15 were unsubstantiated while the rest are still being investigated.

