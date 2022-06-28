International
UN puts Syrian civilian death toll at 306,000 since 2011
The United Nations Human Rights office has put civilian death toll in Syria at 306,887 since a conflict broke out in the country in March 2011, adding that the death toll is likely to increase as many civilians are being targeted by security forces loyal to the government.
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, who disclosed this on Tuesday in a report, said the Syrian conflict which sprung out of peaceful protests against President Bashar al-Assad’s rule in 2011 has morphed into a multi-sided, protracted conflict that has seen harmless protesters being targeted by security forces.
“The frontlines have been mostly frozen for years but violence is ongoing and the humanitarian crisis grinds on with millions still displaced within Syria’s borders,” Bachelet said.
Read also:Nigeria tops nominations for international refugee advocacy award
She added that the latest analysis would give a “clearer sense of the severity and scale of the conflict” as the toll included those killed as a direct result of war operations and not those who died from lack of healthcare or access to food or clean water, nor did it include non-civilian deaths.
“The top cause of civilian deaths from so-called multiple weapons is 35.1%, which includes clashes, ambushes and massacres. The second cause of death was by heavy weapons which is at 23.3%,” the UN report added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...