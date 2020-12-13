UN Sec-Gen urges world leaders to declare “state of climate emergency

The United Nations (UN) has called on world leaders to declare a state of “climate emergency” in their countries to avoid “catastrophic” global warming.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by UN Secretary-General, during his opening remarks to the Climate Ambition Summit, a virtual gathering aimed at building momentum for much steeper cuts in planet-warming emissions on the fifth anniversary of the 2015 Paris climate accord.

Speaking further at the virtual gathering which had more than 70 world leaders, the UN secretary-general warned that if the global community does not change course, the globe may be headed towards a “catastrophic” temperature increase of more than 3C (5.4F) this century.

“Can anybody still deny that we are facing a dramatic emergency,” Guterres asked.

“That is why today, I call on all leaders worldwide to declare a State of Climate Emergency in their countries until carbon neutrality is reached.”

According to him, G20 nations – responsible for the lion’s share of carbon pollution – were spending 50 percent more in their rescue packages on sectors linked to fossil fuels than to low-carbon energy.

“This is unacceptable. We cannot use these resources to lock in policies that burden future generations with a mountain of debt on a broken planet,” the UN Chief said, urging countries that had already announced net-zero targets to make good on their promises and to accelerate emissions cuts in line with the science.

“Every country, city, financial institution and company needs to adapt plans reach zero emissions by 2050, and start executing them now, including by providing clear short-term targets,” the UN Secretary-General added.

