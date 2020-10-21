UN Secretary-General condemns killings of #EndSARS protesters, demands probe

The Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, has condemned the shooting of peaceful #EndSARS protesters in Lagos State on Tuesday by security operatives.

Different videos that circulated on social media Tuesday evening showed soldiers firing live bullets on the #EndSARS protesters.

Reports on social media are that several of the protesters died as a result of the shooting while several others sustained various degrees of injuries.

A statement attributed to Guterres, which was released on UN website by his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, in response to the incident read:

“The Secretary-General is following recent developments in Nigeria and calls for an end to reported police brutality and abuses. He condemns the violent escalation on 20 October in Lagos which resulted in multiple deaths and caused many injuries. He expresses his condolences to the bereaved families and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured. He calls on the Nigerian authorities to investigate these incidents and hold the perpetrators accountable.

“The Secretary-General urges the security forces to act at all times with maximum restraint while calling on protestors to demonstrate peacefully and to refrain from violence.

“The Secretary-General encourages the authorities to swiftly explore avenues to de-escalate the situation. He reiterates the readiness of the United Nations to support national efforts towards finding a solution.”

