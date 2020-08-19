UN Security Council orders Malian soldiers back to barracks

The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday ordered soldiers that toppled Malian President, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, to immediately return to their barracks without delay.

The 15-member council, in a statement, also ordered the mutinous soldiers to release detained officials, including President Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse.

The UN council underlined the urgent need to restore the rule of law and to move towards the return of the West African country to constitutional order.

The rebellious soldiers had on Tuesday arrested Keita and Cisse at the president’s home in Bamako.

The soldiers later drove the pair to a military base on the outskirts of the capital, which they had seized on Tuesday morning.

The president resigned from the position early Wednesday and dissolved the parliament.

