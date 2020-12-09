UN sets aside $370m emergency fund to respond to possible 2021 crisis

The United Nations has revealed that it has set aside the princely sum of $370 million as emergency fund to respond to possible crisis across the globe in the year 2021.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who said that the emergency fund is one of the fastest ways to help people trapped both in sudden-onset and deteriorating crises, as well as underfunded ones that are not at the top of the world’s radar.

The UN Secretary-General also added during a videoconference of donors held at the body’s headquarters, that more than 50 donors pledged money to the UN Central Emergency Response Fund, managed by the under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs, Mark Lowcock.

Created in 2005, the emergency fund “has helped millions of people get food, health care, shelter and protection this year,” Lowcock said.

The emergency fund helped 65 million people in 52 countries and territories, for a total amount of more than $900 million.

