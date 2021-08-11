News
UN sets up committee to tackle famine in northern Nigeria
The United Nations has set up an emergency committee to tackle famine in northern Nigeria.
The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, who announced this at a news conference in New York, said the situation in northern Nigeria had become worrisome.
Represented by his spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, Guterres said the UN officials in Nigeria had informed the body of the dire situation in the region.
He said the committee would help in the areas of food, health, protection, safe drinking water and sanitation.
“The special committee will require more than $1 billion to reach people who are most at risk of suffering from malnutrition, especially women and children,” the UN chief said.
