UN uncovers ‘grave’ human rights violation in Afghanistan since Taliban takeover

The United Nations on Tuesday said serious human rights violations had been committed since the Taliban’s seizure of power in Afghanistan.

This was contained in a briefing by Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights during the council in Geneva.

According to Bachelet, the abuses included mass executions of civilians and former members of the Afghan security forces.

She cited “credible’’ reports stating that the movement of women had been curtailed in some regions and girls were being prevented from attending school.

Furthermore, Taliban militants were cracking down on peaceful protests and minors were being called to arms, she said.

Bachelet told the council “there are grave fears for women, for journalists and for the new generation of civil society leaders who had emerged in the past years.

“Afghanistan’s diverse ethnic and religious minorities are also at risk of violence and repression, given previous patterns of serious violations under Taliban rule and reports of killings and targeted attacks in recent months.’’

The comment came amid warnings from rights and aid groups about the deepening humanitarian crisis in the country and concerns over human rights and in particular the rights of women.

The Taliban had pledged to respect the rights of women and girls.

