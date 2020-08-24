UN urges Buhari to consider ‘political approach’ in tackling insecurity

The United Nations on Monday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to complement military efforts with a political approach in tackling the country’s security challenges.

The UN Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon, made the call after leading a delegation to a meeting with the president at the State House, Abuja.

In a chat with State House correspondents after the meeting, Kallon listed three forms of conflicts in Nigeria to include identity-based, resource-based and power-based conflicts.

READ ALSO: INSECURITY: 283 civilians, 132 security agents killed in July —Report

According to him, efforts to find lasting solutions to conflicts in Nigeria had not yielded results because of the mixture of the three different forms.

He said: “The conflict is still ongoing. It is not over. But today again, I told Mr. President that in addition to the military effort, that there is the need to complement that with enhanced dialogue and political approach process in search of a durable solution to the crisis.

“So, we think various approaches have to be used to find solutions.”

Join the conversation

Opinions