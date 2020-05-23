UN warns of increase in cybercrime during covid-19 pandemic

The United Nations disarmament chief has warned of an increase in cybercrime as the COVID-19 pandemic is moving the world towards increased technological innovation and online collaboration.

Izumi Nakamitsu who was addressing an informal meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Friday said; “cybercrime is also on the rise, with a 600 percent increase in malicious emails during the current crisis”.

“There have also been worrying reports of attacks against health care organizations and medical research facilities worldwide,” she added.

READ ALSO: Again, EFCC warns Nigerians against Covid-19 scams

Nakamitsu further added that growing digital dependency has further increased the vulnerability to cyberattacks, and “it is estimated that one such attack takes place every 39 seconds”.

Meanwhile, more than 5.2 million people around the world are now confirmed to have the coronavirus, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 337,000 people have also died globally while some two million people have recovered.

Join the conversation

Opinions