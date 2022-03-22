Unacceptable! Senate reacts to court ruling on Electoral Act, to take decision Wednesday

The need for the Senate to debate the ruling of the Federal High Court ordering the Attorney-General of the Federation to remove Section 84(12) from the Electoral Act was established on Tuesday.

Speaking at plenary on Tuesday, Senator George Sekibo from Rivers State cited Orders 10 and 11 of the Senate Standing Rules and explained that each of the arms of government had its peculiar functions.

He moved that the ruling by the Court standing against the decision of the National Assembly must not be allowed to hold, arguing that it could delimit the future decisons of the National Assembly.

He said: “This issue is very important. Those who went to court to challenge our action, failed to include us as an interested party. We were not even aware that a matter was taken to the court.

“Suddenly, we were told that a judgment was given and the Federal Government immediately gazetted it.

“This is not acceptable. It is dangerous and we need to take a position immediately, because of the dignity of the Senate.

Contributing, Senator Chukwuka Utazi (PDP Enugu North) also demanded that the ruling be debated for the Senate to arrive at a logical conclusion.

An agreement was reached among Senators, leading to the deferrement of the matter till Wednesday.

