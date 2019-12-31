Uncertainty lies ahead for Nigeria in 2020 —CUPP

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) said Tuesday that uncertainty loomed in the New Year due to “President Muhammadu Buhari’s continuous mismanagement of the economy and unity of the nation.”

CUPP spokesperson, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, warned in the coalition’s New Year message that the incoming year would be more disastrous unless President Buhari improved his management of the nation’s affairs.

The statement read: “The choice to success or pain is now in the hands of the citizens. Stand up against Buhari’s excesses in 2020 or see more killings, poverty and institutionalization of incompetence.

“CUPP regrets to remind Nigerians that what lies ahead of the country in 2020, is a cloud of uncertainty, due to the continuous mismanagement of the economy and the deliberate assault on the nation’s unity by the administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by President Muhammadu Buhari.”

According to CUPP, the option of making 2020 prosperous for the citizenry and Nigeria a better place, lay in the hands of every Nigerian citizen.

It added: “The sure way of achieving this is to resolve to stand up against the excesses of this administration in 2020. We should be ready to hold this government accountable and force it to do all those things that are good and right for the benefit of this generation and the coming generation.

“We must wake this government up from its slumber to its responsibilities of ending unnecessary shedding of blood across the country, poverty, kidnapping and armed robberies among other numerous challenges facing our dear country.

“Despite all the bad things staring us in the face however, we urge our compatriots to keep hope alive and resolve to stand for the progress and unity of this country.

“May the new year bring with it good tidings for the country. Prayer alone cannot, however, achieve this. It will take concerted efforts from all of us.”

