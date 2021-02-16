Tech
Uncovered Fund launches $15m African startup fund. 2 other things and a trivia
1. Japanese VC launches $15m African startup fund
1. Japanese VC launches $15m African startup fund
Japanese firm, UNCOVERED FUND, has launched with a targeted size of US$15 million as it unveils its first five investments in African tech startups.
Earlier launched in June of last year, UNCOVERED FUND is a venture capital fund targeting early and seed stage startups in Africa.
According to the VC, the fund is expected to close at the end of June 2021, with a total size of US$15 million.
On the ambition of the scheme, the fund is designed to support the development of new businesses in the “uncovered” world, where entrepreneurial support is not yet sufficient.
The body noted that the scheme will invest between US$50,000 and US$500,000 in early and seed stage African startups.
Tech Trivia:
Which tech platform’s mission statement is summarised thus: our motivation is addressing the biggest challenges facing information professionals today: discovery and access.
A. Twitter
B. Google
C. LinkedIn
D. Wikipedia
Answer: See end of post.
2. AURA builds WhatsApp security chatbot in partnership with Tracker
In a partnership with Tracker, South African security and medical response startup AURA has built what it describes as the world’s first WhatsApp security chatbot.
The partner, Tracker is one of South Africa’s most trusted names in stolen vehicle recovery.
On the design, AURA developed a cloud-based security and safety platform that provides on-demand, geographically-variable security responses from an aggregated collection of the best independent armed reaction companies in South Africa.
READ ALSO: LATEST TECH NEWS: Nigerian startup Autochek opens office in Accra. 2 other things and a trivia you need to know today, January 22, 2021
The design is a solution that allows for a shift from location-specific protection to location-independent response and support, offering a means of aggregating the supply of an otherwise fragmented industry without the need for the significant acquisitions activity that would ordinarily be associated with consolidation.
Today, the WhatsApp security chatbot connects to AURA’s nationwide network of over 1,500 armed responders.
3. Mama Money records 500% growth during the pandemic
Despite how frustrating the economy was during the pandemic outbreak, Mama Money, a South African founded digital money transfer operator reportedly recorded a 500% growth during 2020.
The unexpected growth margin was discovered when the fintech startup recorded more than a million users who paid fees as low as 3% for international money transfers.
Speaking to press, Mathieu Coquillon, co-founder of Mama Money explained that the Covid-19 conditions accelerated the adoption of digital money transfers.
She said: “We’re incredibly grateful that 2020 was our best year yet. It’s terrible to see how tough the pandemic has been for so many people and businesses.
“We’re humbled and very lucky to have added over 70 permanent team members during this time. Lockdown restrictions spurred the adoption of digital money transfer services.
“While there is a large informal network for money transfers that operates predominantly in cash, services like Mama Money make it easier for people to transfer money from the safety of their homes, which became particularly appealing during lockdown.”
Tech Trivia Answer: Wikipedia
With the above adapted mission statement, Wikipedia today is the 5th most visited website on the entire internet; has 500 million monthly visitors; records 8000 views per second; has become the #6 top-referrer to all scholarly articles online with millions of citation clicks per month; contains over 29 million citations on the English Wikipedia alone.
Latest
E-Track accelerator opens call for applications in Cape Town. 2 other things and a trivia
1. E-Track accelerator opens call for applications in Cape Town
1. E-Track accelerator opens call for applications in Cape Town
Sponsored by the University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business, and managed by Solution Space; E-Track accelerator programme has announced opening calls for applications.
The accelerator is designed to help founders validate concepts, develop their products, and scale their ventures.
The Solution Space is an ecosystem for early-stage startups as well as a research and development platform for corporates.
Built, however, in partnership with MTN’s messaging app, ayoba, the E-Track programme is a three-phase venture acceleration programme.
The programme is expected to support individuals and teams to build scalable businesses with a global potential, targeting high-impact individuals, aspiring entrepreneurs, and experienced founders.
Tech Trivia:
Which tech platform’s mission statement is summarised thus: our motivation is addressing the biggest challenges facing information professionals today: discovery and access.
A. Twitter
B. Google
C. LinkedIn
D. Wikipedia
Answer: See end of post.
2. Ugandan energy startup gnuGrid secures $250k funding to further scale
Ugandan energy startup gnuGrid has secured a US$250,000 funding round, a development that will see the company to scale its solution to more customers at home and into additional African markets.
The 3 year old startup was founded by David Opio and James Dailey, building Solar Sentra, with the aim to streamline and automate the highly fragmented solar industry in Uganda and beyond.
READ ALSO: LATEST TECH NEWS: Y Combinator selects Nigeria Fintech startup Mono. 2 other things and a trivia you need to know today, February 3, 2021
The startup leverages AI-optimised sensors to monitor solar systems and collect data on power usage which is used by solar companies to tailor service delivery.
Earlier in 2019, the startup raised US$50,000 to develop its tech engine, pilot, and launch the product into the market.
With the new raiser, the startup will use it to connect off-grid solar companies with Uganda’s Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).
3. South Africa startup MortgageMarket closes $687k to expand operations
MortgageMarket, a South African home loans marketplace, has closed ZAR10 million (US$687,000) in funding to expand across the country.
MortgageMarket is a customer-centric online platform that harnesses technology and customer service to allow users to compare home loan offers from South Africa’s top six banks within 48 hours.
After about three years since launch, the startup will be embarking on an expansion strategy after securing investment from venture capital firm IDF Capital.
The ZAR10 million raiser comes after MortgageMarket raised ZAR7 million (US$481,000) from its founders and private investors in 2019.
Speaking on the matter, Tim Akinnusi, chief executive officer (CEO) of MortgageMarket, stated that the intention of the company is to use the new fund to strengthen its local operations.
He said: “We will use the funding to strengthen our operations locally, working alongside our partners and SA’s top six banks.”
Tech Trivia Answer: Wikipedia
Tech
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
While the week continued to be shaped by the narratives of the previous week where the Nigerian apex bank had announced banning cryptocurrency in Nigeria, business continued for other tech entrepreneurs vis-à-vis reactions from crypto investors.
The week saw the introduction of a new school management software to the public. Also, a new opportunity thrust was launched with $10m in stock for African startups. In addition, leading recruitment company, Jobberman announced appointing a new female CEO.
Below is a digest for the week, highlighting the major tech build up.
Edustripe launch
With a vision to digitize school operations, Nigerian ed-tech startup Edustripe announced having built a school management software during the week. This, according to press, saw the startup growing its user base, and gaining increasing attention as its tool.
Now, being used in dozens of schools and by hundreds of parents, the two-year-old startup was reportedly founded by Tolu Odueke and Babajide Esho.
The startup helps schools and parents manage educational fees, access loans, monitor grades, and create custom teaching plans.
Xend Finance’s new raiser
During the week, Nigeria’s decentralised finance (DeFi) platform, Xend Finance, increased the size of its funding round to US$2 million.
The raiser comes on the heels of the startup’s new partnership deal. According to industry experts, the partnership is a key partnership as the startup continues on its interest to serve credit unions and cooperatives.
READ ALSO: TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
As a venture and decentralised system, the startup has developed a platform that gives users access to the global money market so members can save and invest in stable currencies.
Opportunity window
Being one of Africa’s country, Nigeria is set to benefit from a chance to participate in funding sponsored by Knife Capital VC.
The VC, during the week, announced raising $10m commitment fund to invest in Africa.
The VC and growth equity investment manager focuses on innovation-driven ventures with proven traction, and can serve as another opportunity window for Nigerian tech founders.
Jobberman’s new appointment
Sub-Sahara Africa’s largest job placement platform, Jobberman Nigeria, appointed Rolake Rosiji as its new CEO during the week.
The appointment will see Rosiji take over realms of affairs of the company from the former CEO Hilda Kragha, who moved on to serve as Managing Director of ROAM Africa Jobs.
The new CEO is expected to continue the work of establishing Jobberman as the primary platform for job searching, talent acquisition, and transforming workplace productivity across Nigeria.
Remarks
These stories, and many others, made headlines during the week. Join us next week for another edition of TechNigeria.
Tech
Nigeria’s Edustripe builds school management software. 2 other things and a trivia
1. Nigeria's Edustripe builds software to digitize school operations.
1. Nigeria’s Edustripe builds software to digitize school operations.
With a vision to digitize school operations, Nigerian ed-tech startup Edustripe has built a school management software.
Growing its user base, the startup is gaining attention as its tool is now being used in dozens of schools and by hundreds of parents.
The two-year-old startup, founded by Tolu Odueke and Babajide Esho, through its Edustripe platform helps schools and parents manage educational fees, access loans, monitor grades, and create custom teaching plans.
Speaking to newsmen, Babajide Esho, chief executive officer (CEO), stated that the idea was to improve the educational system as an organisation.
He said: “We help to improve already existing educational systems, making them more efficient, fast and 100 per cent stress-free. Our tools are built into one simple, flexible and reliable platform.”
Tech Trivia
What was the first computer virus released in the wild?
A. Brain
B. WinVir
C. Creeper
D. Melissa
Answer: See end of post.
2. Kenyan startup Finplus hits $500m transaction value mark
Less than four years since launch, Finplus Group, a Kenyan fintech startup, has recorded an impressive transaction value of over $500m.
The startup revealed this in a recent statement focusing on the company progress.
The nearly four year old startup, which was founded by Kageni Wilson and Bernard Banta, provides fully-managed software to help financial services providers operate efficiently and scale cost-effectively in any market.
The company’s recently launched Eksperten.com allows Danish consumers to compare loans online for personal, SMS, mobile, quick, car, and more than 20 categories of loans.
Reviews further revealed that its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform enables the easy creation, rapid launch and efficient management of digital deposit, loan and insurance products.
3. Facebook to roll out security features to protect journalists
Social media giant, Facebook, has, Thursday, rolled out new security features to protect journalists in Nigeria, India, Palestine and other countries of interest.
The Mack Zuckerberg-led social networking site made the announcement in its correspondence to media houses in Nigeria, where it called journalists to commence registration for the new feature.
According to the statement, the move was the company’s effort to secure journalists’ profiles from online harassment and hacking.
The release reads in part:
“Today, Facebook announced the roll out of stronger security features for people who work at news organizations across the nation to voluntarily register as journalists in order to protect their Facebook profiles, while accessing benefits, tools and features built with journalists’ needs in mind.
“Facebook has also provided the option for journalists to extend this protection to their linked Instagram accounts.
“Registered journalists will also have access to CrowdTangle Search and can also apply for Facebook Blue Badge Verification.”
Tech Trivia Answer: Brain
While the first computer virus (Creeper) was released on the ARPANET as a harmless experiment, the first computer virus to be released in the wild didn’t have malicious intent either.
Called “Brain,” the program was created in 1986 by the Farooq Alvi brothers of Pakistan as a method to deter copying the medical software they wrote. It targeted IBM PCs and would replace a floppy disk’s boot sector with a copy of the virus and flag the real boot sector as bad.
