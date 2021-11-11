Under Buhari, bandits, terrorists now on the run – Femi Adesina

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, on Thursday gave his principal a pass mark in the ongoing efforts to rid the country of its security challenges.

In an article titled: “They said nothing was happening…How about these?” the presidential aide said the Boko Haram insurgents and bandits pillaging communities in the Northern part of the country have been put on the back foot by troops through relentless assaults on their hideouts in the region.

He stressed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was on the right path to achieving multi-sectoral progress.

The government, according to him, has re-assessed and updated the national security strategy, which has contributed to success in fighting insurgents and terrorists and also countering violent extremism.

Adesina said: “Has security not been jigged up in a way that bandits, terrorists, insurgents have been put on the back foot? Are evildoers not being daily sent to God to answer for their crimes? Is the country not being cleaned up, and it is just a matter of time before the sanitation is completed?”

