Under-development fuelling Boko Haram insurgency in North-East – Buratai

The former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd), said under-development was responsible for the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East.

The ex-army chief, who is Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Benin Republic, stated this during the convocation lecture of Modibbo Adama University in Yola, Adamawa.

Buratai retired from service in February following his removal and three other service chiefs by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “Any country that does not ensure the development of its people would have security challenges.

“We should not rely on the military option as the only way to resolve our security challenges.

“We must address the ideological, economic, social, and political factors.

“My recent diplomatic foray has further sharpened my views on the urgent need for military, as well as non-military solution to the lingering and needless conflict.”

The envoy said the current situation in Nigeria required synergy, political will, sacrifice, and commitment of government, civil society, traditional rulers, and all stakeholders to curtail the sporadic attacks in the country.

Buratai added: “Central to this argument is that security and development in the North-East should not be addressed individually but as one intrinsic element and that development is a requirement for stabilization.

“Any country that relied only on the military and other instruments of coercion to resolve an insurgency such as Boko Haram terrorism is bound to continue to suffer insecurity.”

