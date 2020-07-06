Under Jonathan there was corruption, but in Buhari’s govt corruption is official —Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has said that corruption under President Muhammadu Buhari has become official.

Omokri, a fierce critic of the Buhari administration stated this when he featured as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

He noted that there was indeed corruption in governments that preceded Buhari’s administration, including that of Jonathan and late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

He however, claimed that while the Jonathan and Yar’Adua’s governments had a human face, that the current government did not.

“When you compare this administration with former President Jonathan’s government or Yar’Adua’s government, yes, there was some corruption but there it’s a human government.

“The difference between that government and this government is that under Jonathan there was corruption, in this administration, corruption is official,” he said.

Responding to a question on the recent arrest of Nigerian Instagram celebrity, Raymond Abass alias Hushpuppi, Omokri said that the current government failed to lead by example.

Omokri said nothing was known about Hushpuppi under Jonathan’s administration, adding that he exhibited what he saw Nigerian leaders doing.

