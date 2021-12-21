Metro
Undergraduate arrested for stealing cables in Ekiti blames mother
Operatives of the Ekiti State Amotekun Corps have arrested four suspected electric cable vandals in Ilupeju Ekiti in the Oye Ekiti Local Government Area of the state.
The development was disclosed by the Commander of the Corps in the state, Brig. Gen. Joe Komolafe (retd), who said the corps also arrested a suspected motorcycle thief in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.
Komolafe spoke in Ado Ekiti on Monday while parading the five suspects, saying the four suspects went from Ado Ekiti to attack a building in Ilupeju Ekiti, where they stole all the electric cables in the house.
Komolafe said, “The people around the area suspected their movements, and of course the bags they were carrying. The people raised the alarm and drew the attention of our men. We searched them and we discovered the cables in the bags, following which they confessed to the crime.
“The fifth suspect was caught in the act of stealing a motorcycle alongside a fleeing colleague on Friday. Our men arrested him when he was trying to steal the motorcycle. We got a distress call and unfortunately for him, we arrested him in the process, while his friend fled.
Read also: Ekiti court sentence two men to death for murder
“The five suspects will be handed over to the police for further investigation while efforts will be intensified to arrest the fleeing friend of the suspected Okada robber.”
Meanwhile, one of the suspects, simply identified as Ojo, who claimed to be a 300-level law student in a Nigerian university, said he stole the cables to raise money for his school fees.
The suspect said, “I lost my father years ago and my mother has stopped financing my education in the university after eloping with another man. I am a 300-level law student. I came to Ekiti to ‘hustle’ for money to pay my school fees.
“I have never been involved in any crime in my life and I regret doing this. I want the government to have mercy on me and allow me to return to my education. I want to be a lawyer.”
