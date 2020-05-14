Undergraduate slips, drowns in River Benue while washing clothes

A 100-level student of the Benue State University, simply identified as Shadrach, has drowned in River Benue while washing clothes.

The undergraduate, age 18, died on Wednesday after he went to the river at the Wadata area of Makurdi metropolis alongside his relatives to wash clothes, according to eyewitness report.

It was learnt that the deceased was residing in another part of the capital city but only returned to the family house few days ago due to the death of his grandfather.

Shadrach, alongside some of his relatives went to the river to wash clothes when he mistakingly slipped into the river.

It was learnt that efforts by two of his relatives, who dived into the river to rescue him was not enough to save his life, as Shadrach later died in a hospital were he was rushed to for treatment.

It was learnt that the remains of the deceased had been deposited in a mortuary in the area.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, who confirmed the incident explained that the undergraduate was rescued alive from the water but later passed on at the hospital.

