Unending problems for Flutterwave, as Bank of Ghana probes Nigerian fintech firm

Flutterwave continues to make headlines for bad reasons, as the Bank of Ghana has officially began to probe the African unicorn after several allegations from Nigerian and Kenyan market.

Recall that Ripples Nigeria reported Access Bank discovered, through financial audit, that Flutterwave withheld N221.10 million belonging to the bank. The money was charges for Web acquired and Switch fees for two years.

The co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Olugbenga Agboola, was also accused of insider trading, creating fictitious identity to obtain more shareholding right, and also abused the power of his office, while the Kenyan government accused Flutterwave of card fraud and operating without license.

Read also:Flutterwave reacts amid N44 billion money laundering allegation

Amid these allegations, the Ghanaian government is now looking into the financial record of Flutterwave, and has ordered financial institutions to provide details relating to the firm’s operational accounts.

In a letter confidentially sent to the financial institutions, and dated July 13, the Bank of Ghana stated the following; “The Bank of Ghana is conducting a review on Flutterwave Technology Solutions Limited as part of its continuous surveillance of the financial system.

“To this end, we request you to furnish us with the following information on the above company: Details of services provided by the company to your institution.

“All operational accounts of the company with your institution. Details of all financial exposures to the company. You may also include any other information you have on the company.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now