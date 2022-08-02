Business
Unending problems for Flutterwave, as Bank of Ghana probes Nigerian fintech firm
Flutterwave continues to make headlines for bad reasons, as the Bank of Ghana has officially began to probe the African unicorn after several allegations from Nigerian and Kenyan market.
Recall that Ripples Nigeria reported Access Bank discovered, through financial audit, that Flutterwave withheld N221.10 million belonging to the bank. The money was charges for Web acquired and Switch fees for two years.
The co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Olugbenga Agboola, was also accused of insider trading, creating fictitious identity to obtain more shareholding right, and also abused the power of his office, while the Kenyan government accused Flutterwave of card fraud and operating without license.
Read also:Flutterwave reacts amid N44 billion money laundering allegation
Amid these allegations, the Ghanaian government is now looking into the financial record of Flutterwave, and has ordered financial institutions to provide details relating to the firm’s operational accounts.
In a letter confidentially sent to the financial institutions, and dated July 13, the Bank of Ghana stated the following; “The Bank of Ghana is conducting a review on Flutterwave Technology Solutions Limited as part of its continuous surveillance of the financial system.
“To this end, we request you to furnish us with the following information on the above company: Details of services provided by the company to your institution.
“All operational accounts of the company with your institution. Details of all financial exposures to the company. You may also include any other information you have on the company.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...