UNGA: Tinubu stops officials without proof of participation from New York trip

President Bola Tinubu has stopped government officials without evidence of direct participation in the 78 Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) from travelling to New York.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the directive was part of ongoing efforts to reduce the cost of governance in the country.

He added that the president also directed the ministry of foreign Affairs to freeze the processing of visas for government officials without business in New York.

This year’s UNGA will begin on September 5.

President Tinubu is expected to meet his United States counterpart, Joe Biden, on the sidelines of the event.

The statement read: “To prevent any sharp practice in this regard, the U.S. Mission in Nigeria is accordingly guided on official visa processing while Nigeria’s Permanent Mission in New York is further directed to prevent and stop the accreditation of any government official who is not placed on the protocol lists forwarded by the approving authority.

“By this directive of the President, all Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies are mandated to ensure that all officials, who are approved for inclusion in the UNGA delegation, strictly limit the number of aides and associated staff partaking in the event.

“Where excesses or anomalies in this regard are identified, they will be removed during the final verification process.

“The President wishes to affirm that, henceforth, government officials and government expenditure must reflect the prudence and sacrifice being made by well-meaning Nigerians across the nation.”

