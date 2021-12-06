Connect with us

News

UniAbuja abduction planned to cast doubt on Nigeria’s security —FCT Minister

Published

18 seconds ago

on

FCT Minister reveals more measures to stem spread of coronavirus

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Bello, has said the recent abduction at the University of Abuja was well planned to attract publicity and cast doubt on security in the nation’s capital.

This was contained in a statement on Sunday released by the Chief Press Secretary to the minister, Anthony Ogunleye.

It would be recalled that last month, gunmen abducted six persons, including two professors, a deputy registrar, and three family members, during an early morning raid on the university’s staff quarters. However, the victims have regained their freedom.

According to the statement, the minister remarked when he received members of the Governing Council of the University of Abuja, led by its Chairman and Pro-Chancellor, Prof Ahmed Muhammed, during a courtesy visit.

Read also: Niger govt demolishes house of suspected kidnapper of UNIABUJA staff

Speaking on the abduction, he said, “As a result of cracking that case, several other planned attacks were prevented from being executed.”

Meanwhile, he commended the university authorities, especially the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Abdul Rasheed Na’Allah, for the roles they played in solving the crime.

Also, he warned against the building of structures within the FCT without proper approval from relevant agencies and advised the university authorities to always follow approved guidelines in the course of developing its infrastructure.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

seventeen − three =

Investigations

Investigations5 days ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria

By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...
INVESTIGATION... LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story INVESTIGATION... LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story

This four-part series investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020....
Investigations2 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT… TELECOMS BLACKOUT: Nigeria’s latest tactic against banditry grounds businesses, forcing residents beyond borders

The fight against notorious bandits raining terror and kidnapping students in Northwest Nigeria took a new dimension in September as...