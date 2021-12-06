UniAbuja abduction planned to cast doubt on Nigeria’s security —FCT Minister

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Bello, has said the recent abduction at the University of Abuja was well planned to attract publicity and cast doubt on security in the nation’s capital.

This was contained in a statement on Sunday released by the Chief Press Secretary to the minister, Anthony Ogunleye.

It would be recalled that last month, gunmen abducted six persons, including two professors, a deputy registrar, and three family members, during an early morning raid on the university’s staff quarters. However, the victims have regained their freedom.

According to the statement, the minister remarked when he received members of the Governing Council of the University of Abuja, led by its Chairman and Pro-Chancellor, Prof Ahmed Muhammed, during a courtesy visit.

Speaking on the abduction, he said, “As a result of cracking that case, several other planned attacks were prevented from being executed.”

Meanwhile, he commended the university authorities, especially the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Abdul Rasheed Na’Allah, for the roles they played in solving the crime.

Also, he warned against the building of structures within the FCT without proper approval from relevant agencies and advised the university authorities to always follow approved guidelines in the course of developing its infrastructure.

